Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the news about sending a horse to Qatar on C-130 aircraft was baseless.

In a statement, the minister termed it a concocted story and strongly denied the news item. She said that no horse has been given to Amir of Qatar as gift.

She said that such news tarnish the image of the country. She said that the media should verify the facts before airing such news items.

She said it is the tradition to present gifts to visiting heads of state and their record was available in the office concerned.