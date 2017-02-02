ISLAMABAD - While the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apparently looked in a hurry to proceed against five social media activists, who went missing last month, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has sprung into action and slammed the agency’s action.

The minister has taken serious notice of the matter and questioned FIA as to why it was showing unnecessary activism to take action against the bogglers, a spokesman of interior ministry said while quoting the minister. The minister took the notice after some media reports that FIA had booked all these social media activists on blasphemy charges.

“How is it possible that FIA has taken action without investigation and probe,” the minister questioned. “The families of the bloggers went through a difficult time but who gave FIA the authority to add to their misery?” the minister further said.

However, a senior officer of FIA denied the media reports that the agency had registered a case against the bloggers. The media reports suggested that FIA had registered the case on the application of Hafiz Ihtesham Ahmed, a spokesman of Lal Masjid’s Shohada Foundation of Pakistan.

Al least, five social media activists, including Dr Salman Haider, Ahmed Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Ahmed Raza Naseer and Samar Abbas had gone missing from Islamabad and Punjab in the first week of January. However, all of them have returned except Samar Abbas and two of them have proceeded abroad.

Hafiz Ihtesham Ahmed while talking to The Nation said that he had filed an application before Director FIA Islamabad Mazhar Kakakhel for registration of a case against the five bloggers for allegedly spreading religious hatred and insulting state institutions on social media. He said that the case was marked to Deputy Director FIA Noman Bodal who the other day in his presence asked the investigation officer to summon Dr Salman Haider and also get court orders to initiate inquiry against all of them. “FIA have informed me that the agency could not book any person on blasphemy charges rather it would take action against them under the cyber crime law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Shohada Foundation issued a statement that showed its concerns over the action of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan over the matter. The statement claimed that the minister was becoming hurdle to proceed against those persons who were insulting the state institutions and the religion on social media. The foundation threatened that it would start a movement if the minister did not stop on creating hurdles in the investigation process of FIA and if bloggers were allowed to go abroad.

Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on January 20 had also taken a serious notice of the media reports regarding registration of criminal cases on blasphemy charges against the five missing bloggers and social media activists in an Islamabad police station. Denying initiation of any criminal proceedings against the social media activists in this connection, the minister had said there was no truth about the registration of cases against them.