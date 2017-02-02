ISLAMABAD - The government has announced to increase 20 points in National Saving Scheme (NSS) after four months which has led the profit rate of Defence Saving Scheme to 7.54 percent.

According to a private news channel's website on Wednesday, the profit rate of Bahbood Saving Scheme has been maintained on 9.36 percent and rate of Special Saving Certificate has been fixed on 6 percent.

After this decision, the person who invests Rs100,000 in Special Saving Certificate will get a profit of Rs6000 instead of Rs5800. On the other hand, profit rate of Regular Income Certificate has gone to 6.54 percent. The government has increased the profit rates of saving schemes to encourage people to invest in them.