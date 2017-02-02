Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakariya on Thursday said Pakistan has conducted operations against terrorist elements without discrimination in the larger national interest and in line with international obligations.

He took a strong exception of the Indian external affairs ministry's statement on JUD chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest.

On Tuesday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the Jamaat-ud-Dawa founder had been placed under "preventive detention".

"Only a credible crack down on the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and terrorist organizations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity," Swarup had said.

While addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, the FO urged that “India should take corrective measures for itself rather commenting on the affairs of other countries.”

Zakariya said that "there are irrefutable evidences that Indian state actions are involved in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan," adding that "Indian state institutions also carried out terrorism on Indian soil and blamed it on others."

"Pakistan's efforts against terrorism have also been acknowledged at the world level," he added.