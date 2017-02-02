Road accidents in 2016 have earned Pakistan an imprecise distinction being the country that has the recorded level ofworst road traffic accident rate in Asia.

Pakistan is first in terms of number of road accidents in Asia while ranked 48th in the world. This was revealed in a private TV news program where atleast 51,400 people were killed in 97,500 road accidents in the ten-year period from 2004 to 2013.

The cause of high accident is attributed to numerous U-turns and dangerous turns on the major roads. Experts opinion is that 35 percent of the road accidents are caused by the faulty designing of the roads.

Moreover, fast and reckless driving, poor road infrastructure and lack of safety precautions lead to a high number of motorbike accidents in big cities like Karachi.