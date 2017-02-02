ISLAMABAD - The hearing of Panama case will resume on Monday subject to the health condition of Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh who developed chest pain on Wednesday and was admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

At the outset of the hearing yesterday, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa who is heading the five-member bench stated proceedings could not take place as Justice Sheikh was not well.

He said: “One of our brothers developed chest pain yesterday and was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. He was immediately treated for which we are grateful to Dr Kiyani and his team.”

Justice Khosa, however, clarified that there was no requirement of stent or surgery as reported in the media. “Blockage was removed, but the doctors have insisted he will remain under observation for three to four days,” he added.

Though the case has been adjourned till Monday, it could be deferred for another week if Justice Azmat does not fully recover. According to the lawyers, if Justice Sheikh does not recover till next week, the case will be adjourned till the time he feels healthy enough to sit in the bench.

Former Islamabad High Court chief justice Sardar Aslam held that an incomplete bench could not hear the case according to the law. He, however, said an eight-member bench of the apex court had heard the appeal of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto when one of the members, Justice Waheedud Din, had fallen ill.

This is the fourth incident that a member of the apex court bench developed heart problem during the hearing an important case.

Former chief justice Nasirul Mulk and Justice Gulzar Ahmed who is a member of the bench hearing Panama leaks also developed heart problems when a full court of 17 judges was hearing petitions against 21st Constitutional Amendment for establishment of military courts.