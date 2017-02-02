LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the provincial government does not have any proof against the detained head of Jamaatud Dawa Hafiz Saeed.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly chamber here yesterday, the law minster said the federal government and agencies knew well about the evidence and ground for detention of Hafiz Saeed. He said the action against Hafiz Saeed had also been carried out on the instance of federal government. The law minister said previously Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest following Mumbai attacks on the directions of the federal government. To a question, he did not rule out extension in the detention of Hafiz Saeed. He said action would follow against the religious organization wherever it will be needed.

To another question on Imran Khan’s politics, Sana advised Pakistanis to protect themselves from PTI chief while resembling him with Donald Trump of America. The people of Pakistan had a narrow escape from ‘Donald Trump Imran Khan’, he said recalling the May 2013 election and the PTI dharna of 2014. He said the PTI politics would end for good after election 2018. Terming politics of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad a pack of lies, he said, Sheikh should die of shame after his prediction of government’s ouster by January 15 proved false.

About crackdown on the private cab service, he said, the government wanted to regulate operation of the companies running them and did not want to ban the service. Under instruction of the chief minister a committee has been formulated to settle the matter within 15 days, he said adding, the cab service was running as usual in the city.

On Panamagate case, he said the petitioner Opposition had failed to present any proofs against prime minister.