LAHORE : Punjab Home Department has finalised the list for arrest of 204 persons who are linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and banned outfits whereas agencies are all set to place 240 persons under fourth schedule.

In due course, the Punjab government may block movement of banned outfit leaders from one city to another. Authorities have decided to retrieve data of suspected bank accounts for forensic examination.

In the past few days, Interior ministry and Punjab Home Department have conducted three important sittings amidst fast developments in the province. Authorities concerned have agreed upon to arrest these 240 persons in three phases.

Initially, these persons will be arrested for span of three months.

Punjab Home Department has directed law enforcement agencies to remain alert in different districts.

When contacted, home department refused to comment on current scenario and pronounced that all directives had been issued by federal government.