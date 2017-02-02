SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-The body of a Gujranwala-based kidnapped litigant was found from the fields in village Bhaadeywala, Daska after about four months of his kidnapping.

Yaseen Ansari (45) was resident of Talwandi Khajoorwali-Gujranwala and pursuing a rape case of his daughter. The slain trader’s wife Azra Bibi told the Bambaanwala police that her husband was pursuing the rape case (No 285/2016) registered with Gujranwala Cantt police station. In the case, accused Abu Bakar had forcibly raped their daughter on April 20, 2016. She said her husband was kidnapped on October 10, 2016. She said that now some locals found his dead body in the fields of village Bhaadeywala, Daska tehsil here.

She alleged that the accused’s companions Sadique, Amjad Ali, Zahid and Samaaviya Bibi had kidnapped and later killed her husband over the litigation. She said that Yaseen lost his life while fighting the case to seek justice for his ill-fated raped daughter. She said that he lost his life while seeking justice.

The grieved family strongly protested against this brutal murder. The heirs of the slain trader staged a demonstration by keeping the body on village’s Chowk, demanding immediate arrest of the alleged kidnapper/killers. They also chanted slogans against local police for not arresting the accused.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide justice by ensuring early arrest of the accused. The police have registered a murder case against these nominated accused with no arrest. Police handed over the body to the grieved family for burial after conducting autopsy at Daska Civil Hospital.

Waseem, son of Yaseen, while talking to the media alleged that her sister was raped by landlords of the area and his father got registered the case against the accused persons. Later accused persons with the collaboration of cantt police kidnapped his father for pursuing the rape case and killed him after torture, he alleged.