KHYBER AGENCY - Six persons including five women died and two others sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Kam-Shelman area of Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

The political tehsildar, Irshad Mohmand, and local sources told The Nation that the vehicle fell into a deep ditch, while negotiating a dangerous turn at Norlassam picket, Mulagori road, a remote area of tehsil Landi Kotal.

Five women died on the spot while driver of the vehicle succumbed to injuries on his way to Peshawar hospital. Two injured children were shifted to agency headquarters hospital Landi Kotal, hospital sources told.

Soon after the incident, the local tribesmen started relief efforts, locals informed.

Quick response force team, forces health officials and ambulances were dispatched to the site to initiate relief work, Commandant Khyber Rifles Col Umar Farooq told.