GUJRAT-A group of University of Gujrat (UoG) students stopped the other students, majority of them females, from boarding the buses and blocked all the exit routes against a varsity decision.

They went on a rampage to protest the recent UoG decision making it incumbent upon them to maintain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 1.5 or face expulsion.

The mob tuned violent and damaged the vehicles in the parking lot even as Vice Chancellor Ziaul Qayyum promised to look into their just demands. The students, majority of them with GPA less than 1.5 despite several attempts, also hurled stones at the administration block and broke the windows of the building. A contingent of police from the Gujrat city reached in time and prevented the further escalation of the situation.

Qayyum warned that the sanctity of the institution must be maintained at all cost. He set up a committee consisting of deans and senior faculty member to look into the problems of students on urgent basis.

Meanwhile, the accreditation issue of the architecture graduates of UoG School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA) has been resolved after a delegation of Pakistan Council of Architecture and Town Planners (PCATP) visited the UoG. The delegation included director-general accreditation as representative of chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC). The PCATP issued the NOC to the UoG architecture department.

The UoG has also added five new buses to the current fleet of student busses. The number of private vehicles has also been increased. The construction of new hostel blocks is already under way in addition to over Rs12 million facelift and maintenance of old hostel buildings.