KAMALIA: Hundreds of people held a protest rally, carrying gas stoves and cylinders, against the unscheduled gas outages and unavailability of LPG cylinders here the other day.

Participants of the rally, started from Delhi Chowk, marched through different roads and reached Kalma Chowk where the rally later culminated.

Labour Qaumi Movement Tehsil President Malik Abdul Majeed led the rally. They also blocked Toba-Chichawatni Road for vehicular traffic.

They complained that gas has been providing to the tehsil only for two hours a day which has made impossible to cook meal at homes. They regretted that LPG cylinders are also unavailable due to LPG Association strike for the last few days.