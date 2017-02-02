SIALKOT-The victim girls and their grieved families, deceived by a gang of swindlers after their marriages, have protested against the cruel acts, seeking stern legal action against the perpetrators.

The victims and their families said that they would not forgive the accused who have ruined their lives by doing marriages with them through fraud.

A Sialkot based leading surgical exporter Muhammad Awais, the father of victim Hafiza Shazia Awais (24 years old), said that his daughter does not want to continue the marriage with Abid Mehmood. They are going to submit a petition before the local family court in Sialkot for dissolution of the marriage.

He told the police that his grieved family also wanted to teach some unforgettable lessons to the accused and his other co-accused companions in a bid to halt them to repeat this nasty practice.

“The accused has ruined the life of my innocent daughter, who is Hafiz-e-Quran, by conducting the fraud marriage. She is in severe mental shock and wants to see strict punishment to the accused in this regard,” he told the police. Meanwhile, the Kotwali police have also registered a fraud case against the accused. The case has been registered under sections 419, 420 and 466 PPC against the swindlers on the report of a Wapda employee Muhammad Aslam.

The other day, police have busted the gang of swindlers who used to make porn videos of rich girls after contracting so-called marriages, and later to blackmail the girls and their families to extort money.

According to an FIR (17/2017) lodged with Hajipura police station Under Sections 419, 420 and 466 by exporter Awais, the ringleader namely Asif met with him (exporter) and posed himself as a manager of a private bank in Sialkot. He sought the hand of the exporter’s daughter for his younger brother Abid Mehmood, a resident of Shakargarh, saying that Abid was also an exporter doing his well-established business of exports abroad.

The FIR revealed that Awais married his daughter Hafiza Shazia (24) to accused Abid, who also posed himself a bachelor on September 23, 2016 in Sialkot city’s congested New Mianapura locality. Awais also gave dowry worth Rs2 million to his daughter. He also gave them samples of different surgical instruments worth Rs0.5 million for business purposes.

Later, the grieved family came to known about the fraud and being a victim of swindling by the gang as the groom was not bachelor and had no business, except doing fraud of marrying the rich families’ daughter through fraud and later blackmailing them by making the nude movies of girls. They also threatened the families to make viral their nude movies on the social media.

The police said that Asif, a manager of a private bank in Sialkot, was the ringleader. He said that the main accused Abid conducted five marriages and only two cases of fraud have yet been registered against him.

SHO Inspector Ejaz Ahmed added that the local judicial magisterial court in Sialkot has sent the accused to Sialkot district jail for two-weeks in the fraud case. The SHO added that the police have sent the mobile phones and laptops of all of the accused to forensic lab Lahore for locating the porn/nude video movies of the victim women.

On the other hand, Abid said that he did nothing wrong as he did these marriages as per Islamic teachings. However, he made mistake of getting him mentioned as a bachelor in his all the “Nikhaahnamas” in this regard.