HAFIZABAD-Female education is ‘sine qua non’ for the national development and public welfare, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said.

Addressing a function in the Government Postgraduate College for Women Hafizabad, he said that it was bounden duty of the teachers and parents to provide all sorts of facilities to promote scientific education. He further said that the present government was facilitating and promoting female education and it was duty of the teachers to revive the glory of Islam by brightening the talents of girl students.

Principal Zahida Nasreen told the DC that the students of the college have demonstrated the best performance in academic and co-curricular activities in the past.