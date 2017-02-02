ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari will return from abroad by February 10 but his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive a bit later, PPP sources said.

Zardari and Bilawal were both in the United States until recently. The former president also underwent a medical check-up in the United States. Zardari flew to London this week and is expected to travel to Dubai before returning home.

Bilawal stayed back in the US to participate in the National Prayer Breakfast – to be hosted today (February 2) - and also had other meetings scheduled during his trip.

A senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party said Zardari was planning to stay in Dubai for a few days and would be back by February 10. “Unless he changes his plan, he will be here by February 10. Bilawal is not coming with him,” he said.

The PPP leader said Bilawal and Zardari had discussed the by-election schedule in US and will finalise it when Bilawal is back to Pakistan from the US. The much-awaited by-election will see the father and the son in the National Assembly. “There is no change to the plan to contest the by-elections. The schedule is likely to be announced this month,” he added.

Earlier, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar had told The Nation that Zardari was committed to enter the National Assembly through a by-election. “He will definitely contest the polls,” the lawmaker had said.

Some PPP members claimed the by-elections could be held in March but this was not officially confirmed. If Zardari and Bilawal enter the parliament in March-April, it will only give them about a year before the next polls would be due in 2018.

The PPP is also undecided on who would be the leader of the opposition when the powerful duo takes seats in the National Assembly. The PPP has, however, hinted Bilawal may the first choice. Incumbent opposition leader Khurshid Shah himself believes Bilawal should replace him being the head of the PPP.

Zardari and Bilawal lead two distinct branches of the PPP but are eyeing to form an alliance of the PPP and the PPPP to be eligible to contest on a similar election symbol – ‘arrow.’ The PPP otherwise has been granted the symbol of ‘two swords’ by the Election Commission of Pakistan while the PPPP has been contesting on the ‘arrow’ symbol.

Yesterday, Zardari held a meeting with former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik in London. The two discussed the political situation back home. “The global changes (after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the US President) were discussed,” said a statement issued by Senator Malik here.

“It was decided that Pakistan should face the challenges with determination and continue its unprecedented fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

Zardari emphasised that Pakistan had sacrificed more than any other country in the war on terror. The PPPP chief urged the world to acknowledge Pakistan’s role as a global alliance was the need of the hours to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Rehman Malik on the occasion showed concern over the use of the term ‘Islamic terrorism’ which he believed would only benefit the terrorists.