ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, yesterday, said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is dedicated to the women rights and has zero tolerance policy against harassment of female employees at work place.

She stated this as a reply to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, relating to the inquiry launched against a complaint of

sexual harassment by female anchors.

She assured the impartiality through the decision that the inquiring team was constituted by the MD PTV, which consist of members that have zero conflict of interest and represent a cross section of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The minister said the purpose of the committee was three fold. Firstly, to review and gather all facts pertaining to the case. Secondly, access all necessary information to validate any ambiguities. Thirdly, to produce a report outlining their findings and highlighting their recommendations serving in the committee without passion or prejudice.

The complainants were active in their job after the accused was suspended, she said while adding further that during the inquiry proceedings, some claimants had unilaterally decided to appear on a private media channel discussing the details of a case that was under active investigation. This act whether intentionally or unintentionally brought the inquiry under public scrutiny which compromised the integrity of the committee but whilst making these unfounded allegations public they also potentially compromised the integrity of the institutions and the accused, the minister said.

They were suspended on disciplinary grounds that they tried to impact the outcome of an inquiry based on their decisions and actions and not as the opposition claims for submitting the harassment complaint.

The intention is to follow the inquiry to its conclusion but also address the question of ways in which we can introduce institutional reforms, that will create an enabling and conducive workplace through improving practices and policy, she added.