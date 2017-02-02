QUETTA - Dilapidated state of roads linking valley of Ziarat with Loralai and other areas is creating nuisance for the people. According to details, roads’ condition throughout Balochistan is very pathetic, showing negligence of those at the helm of affairs. This state of affairs has made travellers psychological patients. Accidents also happen due to the dilapidated roads which also intensify problems at times of emergency.

Farmers complain that the supply of fruits and vegetables of the areas to the main markets also takes a long time to reach the destination. The residents have pinned hopes on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that it will bring revolutionary changes in Balochistan infrastructure and improve the existing road links.