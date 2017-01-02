SAHIWAL/KASUR - Four persons including an elderly woman and minor girl were killed in road accidents amid dense fog in different areas here on Sunday.

According to police, three persons were killed in accidents occurred amid dense fog in Sahiwal. The police said that a man was killed in collision between two motorcycles on Noor Shah-Yousufwala Road due to dense fog. A landlord Ghulam Abbas, 50, was travelling on the road along with his brother Ghulam Miran on a motorbike. As they reached near Chak 106-4R, the bike collided with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly, Ghulam Abbas was killed on the spot while his brother sustained injures.

In another incident, a Class-VI student was killed after a motorbike rammed into a donkey-cart near Chak 106-9L. The police said that Saeed Ahmed was on the way back home along with his father Muhammad Ali on a motorbike. As they reached Dera Rahim Road, Ali lost control of the bike and rammed into a donkey-cart. Resultantly, he died on the spot while his father got injured critically. Similarly, en elderly woman was killed after she fell off a motorbike near Ghala Mandi Railway Station. Zubaida, 60, wife of Muhammad Aslam fell off the bike and suffered critical injures. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

On the other hand, 19 persons got injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on Sahiwal-Faisalabad Road near Mandhali.

Similarly in Kasur, a six-year-old girl Amina was killed while the other family members sustained injuries in a multiple-vehicle pile-up on Multan Bypass Road. The Phoolnagar Police are investigating.

WOMAN ELECTROCUTED

In another incident, a married woman was electrocuted in Habib Town Pattoki. Lubna Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Ahmed, was washing clothes in her house when she accidentally touched live electricity wires. Resultantly, she got severe electrical shocks and died.