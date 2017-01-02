RAWALPINDI: Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa Monday visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting dignitary congratulated General Qamar Javed Bajwa on assumption of Command of Pakistan Army.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interests were discussed.