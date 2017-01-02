DERA GHAZI KHAN - The front desk staff at police stations must perform their duty with honestly and should be polite in dealing with the complainants at the police stations.

DG Khan DPO Cap (r) Muhammad Atta said while addressing a meeting with police officers here the other day.

On the occasion, he urged the officers to resolve the cases lying pending at the police stations, adding the SHOs should visit the areas under their jurisdiction and address the public problems at their doorsteps.