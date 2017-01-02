KHANEWAL-No doubt that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game-changer and will bring economic revolution, peace and massive employment opportunities to Pakistan.

PML-N MNA Saeed Ahmed Manais stated while talking to a delegation of senior journalists here the other day.

He said that the Chinese investment in the country reflects successful economic policies of the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, adding Pakistan’s economy will continue flourishing under the dynamic leadership of the PM. He said that the political elements busy with hooliganism in the parliament actually are fighting for their political survival. He said that the people now have grown mature and have rejected negative politics of such elements.

He said that the PML-N has introduced competent candidates in local bodies who are eligible to address the public problems. Mr Manais said that the government is committed to improve infrastructure, energy and health facilities in the district. He also appreciated the positive role of media in highlighting the civic problems.