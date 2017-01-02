KOTLI (AJK): A youth committed suicide after failure to get married to the girl of his choice. Police said the youth consumed poisonous pills and died here on Sunday.

Police said that the youth, hailing from Khoi Ratta area of district Kotli, wanted to tie the knot with a relative girl, residing in his neighbourhood. However, parents of the youth as well as family of the girl rejected the proposal. The dead body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after post-mortem.