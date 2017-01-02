KHYBER AGENCY:- The Khasadar force foiled a bid of smuggling fertilizers from Pakistan to Afghanistan by recovering huge quantity of it from a truck here at Torkham border on December 31st.

The political administration official told on Sunday that Khasadar personnel stopped an Afghanistan-bound vehicle loaded with tomatoes for routine checking. During the search, 400 bags, each containing 50 kilograms of fertilizers, were recovered concealed under tomatoes boxes.