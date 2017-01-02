KHYBER AGENCY:- The Khasadar force foiled a bid of smuggling fertilizers from Pakistan to Afghanistan by recovering huge quantity of it from a truck here at Torkham border on December 31st.
The political administration official told on Sunday that Khasadar personnel stopped an Afghanistan-bound vehicle loaded with tomatoes for routine checking. During the search, 400 bags, each containing 50 kilograms of fertilizers, were recovered concealed under tomatoes boxes.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Jan-2017 here.