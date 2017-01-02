ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is trying to locate who first uploaded the images of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with a PML-N leader, wrongly attributing him as Justice Saqib Nisar.

Sources said that they would first locate the source from where the picture was uploaded.

It is a challenge to find out from where the picture was first uploaded. Was it through mobile phone or personal computer or from some internet café, a source said.

He said that only after having access to the system and conducting forensic tests, agency could find out who uploaded the picture first.

The source said that under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Bill, 2016 those who posted the picture on their pages and those who circulated it have also committed a crime.

We would not only register a case against the person who uploaded the picture but to those also who circulated it, an official said.

According to sources, the agency is investigating the case and has interviewed three bloggers.

This is technical report we are working on, an official said.

He said that after completing the report the agency would go to court and after court’s approval, an FIR would be launched.

The official said agency would have to adopt the procedure as the crime was non-cognizable.

For cognizable crimes, the FIA can arrest someone and investigate.

It was learnt that the bloggers who appeared before the agency on Saturday, were missing.

Either, Multan-based bloggers are avoiding media or have been arrested is still unclear.