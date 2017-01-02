Fog continued to envelop various cities of Punjab and Sindh causing delay of flight as result of which hundreds of Pakistani passengers were stranded at Saudia Arabia’s airports.

The visibility was zero in Multan, Sahiwal, Cheecha Watni, Peer Mahal, Arifwala, Pakpattan, Khanewal and Bahawalpur due to dense fog.

The flights bound to Pakistan and India from Saudia Arabia faced delay as a result of which hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport. Islamabad-bound flight from Riyadh took off at 9pm after a delay of five hours.

Flight operation was suspended at Multan airport.

According to motorway police, thick fog affected the traffic flow on Bahawalpur and Lahore road.

Met office has predicted intense fog in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.