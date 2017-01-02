ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has been invited by the Afghan leadership after he telephoned them at the beginning of the New Year, will discuss with them a host of issues including the growing foothold of the Islamic State (Daesh) in the war-ravaged country.

Gen Bajwa has been invited by the Afghan leaders to visit Kabul to find common grounds for sustained cooperation for peace in the region.

Although there is no official comment about the army chief’s visit, analysts believe that the likely stopover would primarily focus on finding common grounds for future cooperation between the two countries.

Bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been in a downward spiral for the last more than a year after the Afghanistan government failed to fulfil its commitment to enter into an agreement with Pakistan on intelligence-sharing to tackle the menace of terrorism.

The bilateral relations further dipped owing to a lack of tangible progress to help restore peace through the agreed quadrilateral mechanism.

As a policy, Islamabad strongly believes that peace in Afghanistan was in the national interest of Pakistan and has been advocating that any initiative for peace and reconciliation has be to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

“I think Gen Bajwa’s visit to Kabul would largely focus on border management,” Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad Director Research Najam Rafique told The Nation on Sunday.

Rafique was of the view that the growing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan would also figure high for the two countries to enhance cooperation about how to secure the Pak-Afghan border.

“The growing presence and activities of Daesh in Afghanistan pose a serious threat to the regional peace and stability,” he said.

At the secretary level trilateral meeting held in Moscow on December 27, Pakistan, Russia and China also expressed their concern over the growing influence of Daesh in Afghanistan.

Rafique said that the army chief may also take up the issue of the proscribed TTP leaders activities from Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan.

Former army chief Gen Raheel Sharif had also visited Kabul shortly after his appointment in order to build sustained cooperation between the two countries.

But despite agreements on key issues to deepen bilateral cooperation with the Afghan government no progress could be achieved.

According to defence analysts, India played dirty game and spoiled the cooperative environment between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

NO PLAN FOR MEDIATION IN AFGHAN TALKS: RUSSIA

INP adds: Although Russia, China, and Pakistan recently held a session to assess the situation in Afghanistan, but a senior Russian diplomat states that the three countries have no programme for meditation in Afghan peace negotiations.

Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of Russia in Afghanistan has said that Moscow, Beijing and Islamabad have no plan for peace negotiations, because they have received no request in that regard.

He made clear that Moscow session has been held to widen regional cooperation regarding improvement of situation in Afghanistan.

According the Russian special envoy, the three countries that participated in Moscow session believe there is a need for a more comprehensive regional formation in Afghanistan in cooperation with the country to set up new objectives.

One of the matters agreed upon in tripartite session was carrying efforts for removal the names of Taliban’s leaders from the UN black list.

According to Afghan politicians, Moscow session is a clear message for Western countries, US, and the Gulf countries that indicates the participants of Moscow conference use Taliban against their objectives and interests in the region.

Meanwhile, the Afghan political experts have said that although Russia and China are the permanent members of UN Security Council, but other members of the Security Council such as US, France and UK stand against them and will not let Russia and China achieve their goals.

Therefore, the endeavours of Russia, China and Pakistan for removing the names of Taliban’s leaders from UN black list would be in vain. On the other hand, other countries like India that considers security and stability in Afghanistan effective for ensuring security and stability in its own country is not pleased with Moscow session and the decisions made by the authorities of Russia, China and Pakistan, because, Taliban during their rule and during the last 14 years have attacked Indians interests in Afghanistan.