SHEIKHUPURA- Residents and shopkeepers have flayed the TMA inaction, which has resulted in heaps of garbage litter one of the city’s busiest Lahore-Sargodha Road locality.

A large number of shopkeepers and residents led by Citizen Welfare Society Chairman Sheikh Masood Ahmad staged a protest. They deplored negligence on the part of the TMA officers, blaming that though the sanitation staff remove garbage from some area, they collect it in front of SC Lesco office and set the waste on fire. They regretted that the smoke, emits from the burning heaps of garbage not only cause nuisance but also spreading various diseases. The protesters urged the Deputy Commissioner to take notice of the issue and improve cleanliness condition of the city. They also demanded removal of heaps of garbage from their locality.