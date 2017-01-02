SAHIWAL - The police arrested a constable on the charge of extorting money from villagers, posing himself as a police inspector in Yousufwala here the other day.

According to police, an inspector impersonator Muhammad Shafique had extorted money from villagers in Yousufwala for the last many days. On public complaints, the Yousufwala Police arrested the accused red-handed while extorting money from villagers.

During investigation, it was discovered that the accused is a constable in the Special Protection Police (SPU) of Qadirabad Coal Power Project Sahiwal and belongs to Chakwal district. The police registered a case against him and started investigation.