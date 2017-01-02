MULTAN-Veteran politician Javed Hashmi on Sunday reiterated his claim about PTI chairman Imran Khan prophesying the imposition of ‘judicial martial law’ in 2014.

“The PTI chairman had predicted during the 2014 sit-in that Justice Nasirul Mulk would replace Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani and dissolve assemblies under the Supreme Court,” Hashmi told journalists. “Imran said a new government would then ascend to power with the PTI emerging victorious in elections,” he added.

Hashmi went on to add that some disgruntled elements in the military wanted to get rid of Gen Raheel Sharif and use Imran to destroy democracy. The veteran politician also claimed that PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had told those present at a party meeting that there had been no rigging in Punjab with the exception of a few isolated incidents.

Hashmi urged Imran to undergo a dope test, saying he would do the same and the result would determine who is sane. “I will pass the test but if Imran doesn’t, the nation will finally be rid of him.”

He also challenged the PTI chairman to a verbal duel to ascertain who had been lying. Earlier on Sunday, Imran insinuated that the veteran politician had ‘gone senile’ in the wake of his December 30 claims.

Earlier, the PTI chairman resumed his war of words with his ex-party president Javed Hashmi, calling him ‘insane’.

“Javed Hashmi is in that age where he does not even know himself and even what he is saying. Hashmi has gone insane,” Khan said, while replying a question about Javed Hashmi during his media talk in Karachi.

Javed Hashmi had resigned from PTI after differences with Imran Khan following 2014 protest sit-in at Islamabad.