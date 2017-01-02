KARACHI/Multan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Sunday resumed his war of words with his party’s former president Javed Hashmi, calling him ‘insane’.

“Javed Hashmi is in that age where he does not even know himself and even what he is saying. He has gone insane,” Khan said, while replying to a question about Javed Hashmi during his media talk in Karachi. “His statement is a lie and I will call it a lie plus,” Khan added.

Javed Hashmi, who resigned from PTI after differences with Imran Khan following 2014 protest sit-in at Islamabad, claimed that Khan had made a deal with the then chief justice to come into power through ‘judicial martial law’ during the anti-government campaign.

Hashmi responded to Khan’s allegations, saying that Khan should respond to his question. “We both should undergo a mental test, and I will suggest dope test as well to verify our mental state. And if the report confirmed, the nation will get rid of Imran Khan.”

Talking to newsmen in Multan, Hashmi challenged Imran for a debate.

“Why doesn’t he (Imran Khan) answer to my questions?” asked Javed Hashmi while referring to his sit-ins as “Dharna Plus”. He challenged the PTI chief for a debate while questioning the role of Jahangir Tareen and suggesting a ‘script’ for PTI’s sit-ins.

Hashmi revealed that the PTI leaders had decided to target specified places for sit-ins and take over the parliament. “Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that there was no election rigging in Punjab, however, Imran Khan was disappointed for getting less seats,” disclosed Hashmi.

He claimed, “Imran Khan has no guts to talk in front of me. A commission should be made to decide who is a liar – me or Imran Khan.”

He further claimed Imran Khan was frustrated after failure in Punjab and had told him that Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk will dissolve assemblies upon his orders. He asked Jahangir Tareen, “Where is the umpire, who will raise his finger?”

Hashmi asked why leaves of judges were cancelled. “Imran Khan said during sit-ins that first, Tahirul Qadri will occupy the parliament and then we’ll go there,” he claimed.

Talking about other issues during his media talk in Karachi, Imran said that the new year will start with Panamagate case and justice will be served.

About Karachi issues, Imran said if the people of Karachi do not pressurise the administration to solve their basic problems, then Karachi will become another Mohenjo Daro.

Imran also announced to arrange a big walk and carry out a protest for the basic rights of the people of Karachi in his next visit after the Panamaleaks case was over. “The mafia in Karachi is making money over water. Properties are being bought in Dubai with stolen money but no one is taking notice of that,” he said.

“No one cares about the situation in Karachi. We would gather the people of Karachi. Clean water and a clean Karachi is the right of people,” Khan added.

About internal rift in the party, Khan said that they are kicking out the deceivers from the party.