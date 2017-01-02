ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday said that India was trying to hide its own terror network by hurling allegations at Pakistan for allegedly promoting terrorism.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the UN had rejected India’s politically motivated proposal to impose sanctions on Pakistan.

He said that the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee dismissed India’s baseless plea - related to Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and others.

Commenting on reports about the failure of Indian move in the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, Zakaria said India’s allegations lacked substance.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue close cooperation with the international community in its collective endeavours for elimination of terrorism.

Earlier, India moved the UN seeking “international action” against “Pakistan-based” LeT, JeM and their “shadowy supporters”. Pakistan denies any terror group is allowed by the government to operate.

The nation is also engaged in a fierce battle to eliminate the menace.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said at the UN Security Council that Pakistan must be stopped from “supporting” the terror groups.

But China blocked India’s attempts to pressurise the UN to impose sanctions on Pakistan.

India alleged JeM chief was behind the Pathankot attack that killed several Indian soldiers. They had also blamed Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India is also misguiding Afghanistan that “Pakistan-based” militants were behind the unrest in their country.

Last month, at the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar, India had Afghanistan targeted Pakistan for allegedly “supporting” the militants to carry strikes in India and Afghanistan.

This came amid Pakistan’s calls to revive the dialogue process with India and support the international efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan also held a meeting with Russia and China to discuss Afghan peace in Moscow last month and has invited Kabul to become part of the process.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan had made significant contribution and rendered enormous sacrifices in success of the international community’s efforts against terrorism.

He said that “replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations” the Indian proposal had no merit and was aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda.

Zakaria said that India had deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and had itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting and financing terrorism.

He said that Pakistan had been a direct victim of India's state-sponsored terrorism and confessions of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s agent Kulbhushan Jadhav about his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan “proved this fact.”

The spokesman said that more evidence of India's involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan would also be shared with the United Nations and the international community. He said that it was clear that India’s “unfounded allegations against Pakistan are in fact aimed at masking its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

Last day, Pakistan finalised its dossier against India’s interference and Yadav’s confessions for carrying terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi will present the case to the new UN chief Antonio Guterres this month.

India again seeks access

to Kulbhushan

Monitoring Desk adds: Renewing its demand, India on Sunday asked Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested on charges of espionage, reported Indian media.

The External Affairs Ministry said India remains committed to address on "priority" with Pakistan the humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. "In this context, we await from Pakistan confirmation of nationality of those in India's custody who are otherwise eligible for release and repatriation.

"We also await consular access to those Indian nationals in Pakistan's custody for whom it has so far not been provided including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav," the ministry said in a statement.