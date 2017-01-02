ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their unabated acts of State terrorism martyred 303 innocent Kashmiris including 9 women and 42 teenagers during the year 2016.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on Sunday, 39 of those martyred were killed in custody. The killings by the troops rendered 25 women widowed and 58 children orphaned.

Indian paramilitary and police personnel during house raids, crackdowns, firing, pellet and PAVA and teargas shelling subjected 19,011 civilians to torture, while 12,604 persons including Hurriyet leaders, activists, students, young boys and women leaders were arrested. Two Kashmiris went missing in custody after they were kidnapped by Indian police, while 658 women were disgraced or molested by the men in uniform during the year.

Most of the killings and other incidents of human rights violations took place in the backdrop of killing of renowned commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani by Indian forces on July 8, last year. Tens of thousands of people came out on streets to protest against the killing. More than 200,000 people took part in his funeral prayers at Tral in South Kashmir. This began a tumultuous phase in the recent history of Kashmir when forces used excessive force to quell the uprising. The troops killed over 115 innocent people since the killing of Commander Burhan Wani. Over 150 were rendered completely blinded by the pellets fired by Indian forces since July 8.

In the last month of December, the troops martyred 8 Kashmiris including three in custody. A woman is also among the dead. The killings rendered three women widowed and nine children orphaned in December.

As many as 233 people were injured due to use of brute force, bullets and pellets by Indian troops and police personnel against peaceful protesters while three hundred civilians including Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested in the month.

Indian forces personnel destroyed 29 residential houses and disgraced 17 women during the period.

Pak forces killed 3,500

‘terrorists’ in 2016

Security forces have killed 3,500 in 2016 during the major operation “Zarb-e-Azb” or sharp strike, the military has said in an annual report released on the eve of New Year.

A total of 583 civilians lost lives while 2108 were injured in terrorist acts during the outgoing year, the report released by the Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

The security forces have destroyed 992 hideouts, 253 tonnes of explosives, while dismantled 7599 IEDs and ammunition factories.

Besides, forces also recovered 18087 weapons. Pakistan Air Force targeted strikes on terrorists hideouts in Support of Zarb-e-Azb.

The military courts awarded sentenced 274 people in terrorism-related offences including death penalty to 161 while 113 were imprisoned. Twelve have been executed.

About the cross-border exchange of firing with India, the Army report claimed that Indian forces have committed 379 ceasefire violations, killing 46 civilians. Pakistani forces in retaliation have killed 40 Indian soldiers, it was claimed in the report.

The security forces and other law-enforcement agencies have carried out a total of 25620 intelligence-based and combing operations across Pakistan.

“Defence of the country is impregnable. Pakistan successfully tested enhanced version of Babur cruise missile and indigenously produced air launched Ra’ad missile,” the military spokesman said while releasing the report.

He said that a Special Security Division has been raised for the security of the CPEC, besides taking arrangements for actualisation and security of the CPEC.

Pakistan Navy successful test launched of Shore-based Anti-ship Missile “Zarb” & Surface to Surface Anti-ship Missile Firing in the North Arabian Sea form Sword Class Frigate PNS ASLAT, he added.

“Pakistan Navy proved its vigilance and operational preparedness by “detecting and blocking Indian Submarine from entering in Pakistani waters at south of Pakistani coast,” he said.