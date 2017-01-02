KAMALIA-The killing of 44 people so far due to the consumption of toxic liquor in Toba Tek Singh is very unfortunate thus the matter be investigated at the high level, a social worker demanded.

The responsible persons should be brought to book, Jutt Poultry Traders Kamalia CEO Ch Tahir Jutt said while talking to the media in his office. He called upon the government to eradicate all the factors that caused the killings. He stressed that society can only be saved from such evils by establishing rule of law in its true sense. Adequate arrangements and appropriate legislation are needed to end such incidents, he added.