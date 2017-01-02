BAJAUR AGENCY/Peshawar - A Levies force official was killed in a roadside bomb blast in the Mohmand tehsil of Bajaur Agency on Sunday.

Local administration officials said that the incident took place in the Naiag Banda area. They said that the levy official was on way to a nearby post of Bajaur Levies force when a device placed at a roadside went off.

According to the officials, the bomb was detonated by remote control. The levy man, who was fatally injured in the incident, was rushed to a local hospital, however, he breathed his last before reaching the hospital. The Levies force launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.

TWO TERRORISTS AMONG 27

ARRESTED IN PESHAWAR

Police during search and strike operations arrested 27 suspects including two alleged terrorists in Faqirabad area of Peshawar on Sunday.

Police said the suspected terrorists have been identified as Hassan Ali and Ajmal Shami. One of them belonged to Bajaur Agency while the other is from Afghanistan.

Police also recovered three kilograms of explosives, petrol, detonators, two hand grenades and other weapons from their possession.

In addition, Police arrested three persons allegedly involved in killing of Awami National Party (ANP) local leader Raheem Barakzai who was shot dead on December 31, 2016 by armed assailants. Police said the incident was result of an old enmity. Barakzai was targeted by his opponents in Panam Derai area of Mathra when he was on way back to his home after attending party meeting in Peshawar.