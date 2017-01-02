ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has wished the nation a safe and happy 2017.

She supplicated to Allah that he may shower his infinite blessings on the people of Pakistan and bestow upon each of us the wisdom and ability to work towards peace, prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has driven an agenda that is catapulting Pakistan towards an economic turnaround and making great strides in the areas of energy, infrastructure, health and education.

Terrorism, she said is being thwarted and Pakistan, owing to the brave men and women of the military and armed forces are winning the war against terrorists and extremists. She hoped that 2017 will be a year, where, whilst respecting our differences, we unite and work towards a prosperous Pakistan.