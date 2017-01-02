SIALKOT-A federal and a Punjab provincial minister urged the local bodies representatives to perform their duties with dedication, and serve the people without political discrimination.

Addressing a meeting of the LB representatives held at Narowal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ch Ahsan Iqbal said that Narowal was the stronghold of PML-N. He said that the political leadership has bridged the communication gap between the workers and PML-N and government. He said that sincere and loyal workers had always been the precious assets of the party. The government was ensuring the dignity and integrity of the party workers enabling them to serve the people in a better way, he added.

He added that the local bodies played a key role in the national development and prosperity and also in resolving the problems of the people at local level.

Earlier, talking to the newsmen, Ahsan Iqbal said that nine industrial zones would also be established under the CPEC across Pakistan. Punjab Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Manshaullah Butt held an open court at PML-N House Paris Road Sialkot. He listened to the problems of the people and issued orders for early relief to the people on several applications. Butt urged the LB representatives to perform their duties honestly for serving the people.

On the occasion, Chairman of Narowal District Council Ahmed Iqbal said that the LB system would help set unmatched examples of socio-economic development.

On the other side, Sialkot District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich and Sialkot Municipal Corporation Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar separately pledged to make efforts for ensuring the women’s empowerment and development on equality basis in Sialkot.

She added that the new era of serving the people of Sialkot district has begun. She stated this while addressing a meeting of the LB representatives. MPAs Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani and vice chairmen of District Council Sialkot Ch Raza Subhani Advocate, Malik Ziayafat Ali Awan and Ch Jamil Ashraf were also present.

Deputy Mayor Sialkot Ch Bashir Ahmed and TMO Sialkot Muhammad Zafar Qureshi were also present. He assured the provision of all the civic amenities to the people at their doorsteps. He added that the living standard of the people would be raised.

Taskforce set up for sports goods industry

A Taskforce was launched under “More and Better Jobs in Sports Goods Industry in Sialkot” project during a meeting organised by Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

It was launched by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Director General Labour Welfare Government of the Punjab Saleem Hussain, office-bearers of the SCCI, EFP, Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Associations (PSGMEA), ILO Country Office for Pakistan and a large number of sports goods manufacturers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the project stakeholders validated the ILO’s study on “More and Better Jobs through Socially Responsible Labour Practices in the Sports Goods Industry Sialkot”.

The Taskforce on promoting sustainable and responsible business in the sports goods manufacturing sector was established.

It comprises : 1) Labour and Human Resources Department; Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP); EFP; SCCI; Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA); Women Entrepreneur Cell of the SCCI; Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF); and companies representing sports goods manufacturing sector.

On the occasion, the ILO officials said that the aim of the Taskforce is to spearhead the promotion of sustainable and responsible business in the Sialkot Sports Goods Manufacturing Sector, through the establishment of a dialogue platform for the buyers/brands and suppliers to address their issues.

It will seek to showcase and introduce new initiatives in the sector that would improve productivity, competitiveness and profitability in the sports goods industry, and encourage to contribute positively to economic and social development through socially responsible labour practices in Sialkot.

This is in line with the ILO MNE Declaration which encourages positive contributions of MNEs to economic and social progress, and seeks to minimise and resolve the difficulties to which their operations may give rise. In order to raise awareness, material on the principles of the Multinational Enterprises & Social policy Deceleration (MNED) of ILO, brochure on more and better jobs through socially responsible labour practices in the Asia-Pacific Region and fact sheet on the MNED Project in Sialkot was distributed to all the participants. First phase of the MNED Project was evaluated and achievements of the project were appreciated by the stakeholders.

EX-CJP ADDRESSES DBA

TOMORROW

Former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry will address a meeting of lawyers at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) on Tuesday (tomorrow). Former DBA president Arshad Mehmood Baggu Advocate stated that the former CJP will be accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Sialkot DBA.