ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 285 billion since its inception and deposited in national exchequer, according to NAB spokesperson.

The spokesman said, “The figures are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.”



He said, “NAB under the leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB has chalked out a comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) for eradication of corruption and corrupt practices throughout the country.”

“NAB works according to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, which empowers it to act against those who are involved in the corruption and corrupt practices,” he added.

He said, “Corruption is an insidious plague that has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies and it undermines development and rule of law and is breeding ground for organized crimes in the society, perpetuates inefficiencies in the system and therefore spearheads regress.”

He further said, “Corruption was affecting the country just like a cancer.”

“Awareness and prevention of corruption is a challenging task and as a Pakistanis it is our moral duty to spread awareness regarding the ill effects of the menace all the segments of the society should play an active role for the eradication of corruption from the country,” he said.

He said, “Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.”

“The PILDAT report for the last year also supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against 30 % for police and 29 % for government officials,” he added.

He said, “The recent reports of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 175 to 126 in 2014 and in 2015 and Corruption Perception Index (CPI) decreased from 126 to 117. The World Economic Forum has also rated Pakistan from 126 to 122 in its competitive Report of 2016-17 which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.”

“To create Awareness against the ill effects of corruption among the youth of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” he said.

“Over 42000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) have been established by NAB in universities, colleges and schools to create awareness against corruption as youths are considered a vanguard in this fight,” he said.

The NAB spokesman said, “On the directions of Chairman NAB, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already been devised to rationalize the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months- from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.”

“In order to ensure uniformity and standardization, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in vogue were revised after a gap of 10 years to make these responsive to the needs of changed economic, social and technological realities along with goals and targets for smooth conduct of operational activities in accordance with Law and to bring further improvements in the performance of NAB Regional Bureaus,” he said.

‘The performance Evaluation of all NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being done under Party Quantified Grading System at prescribed criteria and NAB has developed Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) System catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief, decisions made and list of participants attended the meeting with time and date and setting up of an effective Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) System and ability to analyze data in qualitative and quantitative form having warnings and alarms system for violators,” he said.

He said, “NAB with improved infrastructure and rationalized workload, timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of case putting a maximum limit of 10 months- from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to investigation and finally to a reference in Accountability Court.”

He said, “NAB has devised a centralized monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance with the SOP’s and prescribed timelines.”

“The meeting reviewed the performance of NAB’s field formations and expressed satisfaction that the schedule and timelines were being observed and it also evaluated the efficacy of the concept of CIT and observed that the CIT had indeed improved the quality of investigations as well as the professional capacity of Investigation officers (IOs),” he said and added that the Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) recently devised will ensure quick and effective monitoring and evaluation of all levels of work force in NAB.

According to details NAB has approved Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) within NAB with a view to weed out such elements that for reasons of inefficiency, misconduct, malpractice and violation of laid down SOPs/Rules and bring a bad name to the organization. Chairman NAB has directed Senior Member Chairman Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) to issue policy guidelines to all Regional Bureaus of NAB for implementation and application.

“In line with Chairman NAB’s firm resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the country, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have decided created a Joint Task Force comprising of senior level officers of NAB and SECP in order to work expeditiously on the corruption cases referred by SECP to NAB,” the spokesman said.

“The Joint Task Force will inquire/investigate all corruption cases related to fraud, embezzlement, corrupt practices and cheating public at large by the sponsors, directors and management of brokerage houses of the stock exchanges referred by SECP on top priority basis with the intention to recover investor’s hard earned money which has been misappropriated for personal benefits of the sponsors and Directors of the Brokerage Houses,” he added.

For greater cohesion in the professional work and the constitution of Joint Task Force at NAB Headquarters, two senior level officers/experts from SECP (one each from legal and operation side) and senior level officers of NAB from Financial Crimes Investigation Wing, Operation and Prosecution wings will be part of Joint Task Force.

The spokesman said, “NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad. The Forensic Science Lab has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.”

He said, “NAB had organized a seminar of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries on Anti-Corruption in September 2016 in which NAB has become first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption forum for collaborative efforts for eradication of corruption on the basis of best practices.”

“NAB has proposed Ministry of Law and Justice that Whistle Blowing Protection Act is imperative for the country under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), legislation on Whistle Blowing is an obligation on Pakistan,” he said.

He said, “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Federal Cabinet have approved Whistle Blower Protection Bill which will now be sent to National Assembly of Pakistan for further necessary action. NAB has trained 104 investigation officers at Police Training College Sihala on modern lines and it has also planned establishment of NAB’s Anti-Corruption Academy at Islamabad for capacity building of NAB officers/Officials.”

He said, “NAB has proposed State Bank of Pakistan that all ATM machines and cheques display/carry NAB message ‘Say No to Corruption’ across the country in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption and it has organized a national Seminar on World Anti-Corruption Day at Aiwan Sadr, Islamabad which was chaired by the President of Pakistan.”

The Chairman NAB said, “NAB strongly believes in Zero Tolerance Policy against Corruption. NAB’s Anti-corruption campaign is carried widely for awareness and prevention of corruption besides Enforcement across the board.”

“NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening with the help of all stakeholders, civil society, media and people at large and bring sustainable systematic changes to the governance structure of our country,” the chairman said.