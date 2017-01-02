ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's eve.

The prime Minister in a message said Pakistani people shared the grief of Turkish people and stood by them, in this most painful time. "Terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace," the prime minister said.

He said Pakistan itself has suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.

The prime minister on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Turkey on the loss of precious human lives in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office also strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul and expressed deep anguish as "terror and tragedy has struck brotherly Turkey again."

"Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack that took place at a nightclub in Ortakoy area of Besiktas district in Istanbul," said a Foreign Office statement.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt grief and sorrow at this despicable act of terrorism against defenceless people gathered for new year," the statement said.

They also extended their profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and to the leadership, government and brotherly people of Turkey as well as other nations. They also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, the statement added.

Pakistan also reaffirmed strong and unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Turkey in its resolute fight against terrorism and reiterated the belief that such heinous acts aimed at undermining Turkey's peace, stability, progress and internal harmony would never succeed.

Pakistan also reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.