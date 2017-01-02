MAILSI-Azizullah Shah Tahir has been elected as Mailsi Press Club president unopposed here.

According to results, the other candidates elected unopposed are: Muhammad Yousuf Kamran has been elected as senior vice president, Atiqur Rehman, Mehr Muhammad Yameen, Ahmed Mursaleen, Rana Asghar, Shafiq Tahir, Khalid Mehmood as vice presidents, Syed Naveedul Hassan as general secretary, Rukhsana Ejaz as joint secretary, Ejaz Ahmed Bhatti as finance secretary, Imran Khan Bloch as secretary information and Allah Rakha as coordination secretary.

On the occasion, MNA Saeed Ahmed Manais, Agriculture Minister Naeem Khan Bhabha, Livestock Minister Asif Saeed Khan Manais, PTI MPA Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, Mailsi Municipal Committee chairman Tauseef Ahmed Khan Yousufzai and vice chairman Mehr Abdul Khaliq congratulated the elected candidates over their success and extended best wishes to them.