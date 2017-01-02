SADIQABAD-The newly-elected TMC chairman pledged to work for uplift of the tehsil with mutual consultation of local notables and the party leaders.

In a meeting with PML-N tehsil president Shahida Yousuf and Ch Yousaf, TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa termed serving public without any discrimination his mission, saying he is determined to introduce new development schemes in the area.

He also pledged to allocate funds for the construction of dual carriageways in the tehsil, adding streetlights installation and water supply to the area are on the top of his priorities. The chairman assured to work for restoration of the sewerage system and renovation of the Sadiqabad city. He also assured the party leaders of working with mutual consultation of councillors and notables of the area, saying he won’t let the party leadership down. He pointed out that serving public is manifesto of the PML-N and the party will satisfy the masses with its performance.

On the occasion, both the PML-N leaders Shahida Yousaf and Ch Yousaf congratulated Ch Pappa over his success and extended good wishes to him.

CHOKED SEWAGE SYSTEM

RILES RESIDENTS

Sewerage, accumulated on Jamaluddin Wali Road, has left shopkeepers of the area sitting idle at their shops by blocking the way for pedestrians and motorists.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of the area said that they are faced with great ordeal due to accumulation of the sewage on the road. They said that the sewage has blocked the way for pedestrians and motorists who used to travel on the road. They said that the situation has also threatened the small businesses by turning the road into a no-go area. They also criticised the Tehsil Municipal Administration for not paying heed to the situation despite repeated complaints.

Residents including Ejaz, Irfan, Faizan Ali, Aslam, Usman, Haider, Tabassum and Arshad Ali demanded the RY Khan DCO to take notice of the situation and order the officials concerned to mitigate their miseries.