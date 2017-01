TORONTO: An air-hostess of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been arrested in Canada city of Torontoover larceny charge.

The air-hostess on Lahore-Toronto PK797 flight has been charged of shoplifting, according to a report.

The flight landed at Toronto from Lahore. The air-hostess was spotted shoplifting with the help of CCTV footage and was arrested later on.

The flight captain also was summoned at the police station.