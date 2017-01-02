Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will conduct the national census in March this year, its chief statistician said Monday, after a gap of almost 18 years.

“The census will be conducted in two phases simultaneously in all the four provinces,” said Asif Bajwa. “Services of 45,000 security personnel will be sought for this exercise."

Islamabad will be one of the first cities where the census will conducted in the first phase, he added.

“In first phase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, census will begin from Mardan and Peshawar, in Punjab from Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha, in Balochistan from Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi and Makran and in Sindh from Karachi and Hyderabad.

“In the second phase, census will be conducted in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas,” said Bajwa.