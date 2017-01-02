ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday dared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, to challenge former president Asif Ali Zardari in a by-election in the coming weeks.

The PPP said it welcomed Imran Khan’s announcement that the PTI would field candidates against Zardari in Nawabshah, and against the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Larkana whether in by-elections or the general elections.

“The PPP upholds and welcomes the democratic right of Imran Khan and indeed of anyone, to contest elections against its leaders anywhere and at any time in the country, and the party looks forward to a healthy democratic electoral contest in a not too distant future,” said PPP spokesman Senator Farhatullah Babar.

Zardari returned from an 18-month exile on December 23 and announced on December 27 – at the death anniversary gathering of his spouse Benazir Bhutto – that he and his son Bilawal would both contest by-elections to enter the parliament.

The move is aimed at giving tough time to the government in the parliament and unifying the opposition groups to pressurise the government on the Panama leaks and alleged bad governance.

The PPP and the PTI are the leading opposition parties in the parliament and there have been hints they could cooperate on a minimum agenda inside the parliament.

Zardari also plans to form alliance with the like-minded parties before the 2018 polls to defeat the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and return to power.

Senator Babar said that the PPP “hopes and urges Imran Khan to firmly stand by his public pronouncement and not go back on it, thereby exposing himself once again to the charge of making U-turns at the drop of the hat.”

There is an opportunity for Imran Khan, he said, to prove that he had jettisoned his past of making frequent U-turns and the “PPP is more than happy to provide him this opportunity.”

Senator Babar said that the PPP government in Sindh firmly believed in upholding democratic principles and traditions and “it is inconceivable that the provincial government will arrest Imran Khan to stop him from contesting elections against party leaders.”

Imran Khan, he said, could be sure that he would be able to freely contest elections in Sindh without fear or threat of being arrested.

“This should serve as an added incentive to Imran Khan not to make a U-turn and contest elections either in person or through his candidates against the PPP leaders,” Babar added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned terror attack in a night club in Istanbul that reportedly claimed 39 lives and injured many more.

In a statement Asif Ali Zardari said that he was deeply saddened about the “cowardly terror attack in Turkey.”

He said that the PPP and the people of Pakistan stand by the Turkish government and its people, and his thoughts were with the victims and their bereaved families.

“There could be no justification for this heinous crime against innocent Turkish people and humanity. The PPP strongly condemns this inhuman attack,” the former president said.