LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Monday has revealed that regardless of we win or lose, the month of January will be important for politics.

He let it be known through a press conference and claimed that the two pages case of Supreme Court is short, sweet and smart.

Sheikh Rasheed commented that during the follow-up of these two pages, more evidences will also come out.

AML leader also cleared out that they will join hands with any party who would come on roads over Panama Leaks.

Sheikh Rasheed also professed that they have full confidence over the full bench of Supreme Court.

He also exclaimed that Panamagate case will decide the future of this country.

Sheikh Rasheed also revealed that if we get justice in this case, everybody would have their eyes on court for justice in future.

AML Chief cleared out that he didn’t hear about the term “Judicial Martial Law’ during the days of sit-in.