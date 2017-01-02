ISLAMABAD - If the current dry season continues, reservoirs will reach their dead level by the end of February.

“In case the drought continues in the country (Allah forbids), the existing storage may deplete by the end of February 2017, but even then with the help of run-of-river the existing wheat crop can get matured,” says a position paper of the Indus River System Authority(IRSA) available with The Nation. The report said that the three early raiser rivers such as Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab will help fill the crop requirement for the remaining season.

The report based on the water availability situation of the past 17-18 years from 1999 to December 20, 2016, says that previously the shortages in Rabi season vary from 49 percent (maximum) to five percent (minimum) and the shortage of 17 percent unprecedented. During the years in review, the country faced highest water shortage in 2001-02 when the shortage, during Rabi season, reached to 49 percent. Similarly, during the Rabi season of 2010-11, there was minimum water shortage which was five percent.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered the IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for RABI season. Rabi season starts from October 1 while Kharif starts from April 1. The IRSA has anticipated that during current Rabi season the provinces will face 17 percent water shortage.

As per the anticipated water availability situation, the rivers flows were three percent less than the anticipated water situation. The IRSA has anticipated 10.06 million acre feet (Maf) flows in Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab. In Indus, the flows were three percent higher and it has received 5.24 Maf of water against the anticipated 5.10 Maf. However flows in Kabul were five percent less and received 1.54 Maf water against the anticipated 1.62 Maf, Jhelum flows were 13 percent less and it has received 1.36 Maf water against the anticipated 1.57 Maf water, while Chenab has received six percent less water and the flows were 1.66 Maf against the anticipated 1.77 Maf.

Presently, provinces have reduced their indents because of annual canal closure (December 26 to January 26, 2017). Punjab indent is 23,200 cusecs, Sindh 10,000 cusecs, Balochistan 2,600 cusecs, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3100 cusecs. The reservoirs outflows are less than its inflows, in Tarbela reservoir, the inflows are 18,200 cusecs against the outflows of 12000 cusecs and in Mangla, the inflows are 5332 cusecs against the outflows of 10,000 cusecs.

As per the report, the rivers inflows are lightly less than the anticipated flows, however, the losses anticipated at the start of the season were 1.17 Maf but the actual loss remained at 0.43 Maf. About 0.8 Maf water was saved on account of losses, the report said.

So far provinces received five percent extra water in their canals with respect to allocation and received 17.91 Maf water against the anticipated 17.04 Maf. It is hoped that all the provincial targets of wheat crop have been achieved, except for Barrani Area which is dependent on rainfall, the report added.

From October 1st to December 20th, Punjab received four percent extra water and withdrew 9.71 Maf water against the anticipated allocations of 9.31 Maf, Sindh withdrew seven percent extra water and received 7.24 Maf water against the anticipated allocation of 6.75 Maf, Balochistan withdrew three percent less water and received 0.60 Maf against the anticipated 0.62 allocations while KP received its full share of 0.36 Maf, the report said.

According to the operation statement of IRSA at the start of season – by December 20th – Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs level were anticipated at 1413 feet (dead level is 1380 feet) and 1099 feet (dead level 1040), however, they stood at 1418 and 1103 feet respectively.

Regarding the weather outlook for the current month, the report said that as per the international weather forecast rainfall is expected in the next week hopefully from Wednesday evening to Friday evening. The rain may cover Jammu in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Abbottabad, and Islamabad up to Lahore.