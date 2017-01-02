LAHORE - Makhdoom Ali Mahmood, the defeated candidate for the office of chairman district council Rahimyar Khan, has challenged the election of Mayor-elect Azhar Khan Leghari in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP has accepted the petition of Ali Mahmood for hearing. Ali, who is son of former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, has taken the plea that he was defeated through rigging and fraudulent means. He has also demanded re-election of chairman in RY Khan.

Talking to The Nation, Ali Mahmood said that the government had convened a meeting of district council for Monday (today) without waiting for the outcome of his petition. He said the opposition had decided to boycott the meeting to register its protest.

Earlier, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood alleged the other day that the government had purchased the loyalties of 13 PPP councillors to get its chairman elected. He had also stated that PPP had won majority of seats of the district council, but Punjab government turned the majority into minority by doling out millions to the PPP councillors.