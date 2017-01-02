ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday directed the Attorney General to present government’s stance on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) law pertaining to voluntary return deal that allows people guilty of corruption to pay a certain portion of the embezzled money and be released without any punishment.

During the hearing of the suo moto case, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that NAB is facilitating corruption in the country.

He said a person committing corruption of Rs250 lands in jail while individuals involved in mega corruption cases walk freely in the country.

NAB’s counsel argued that the law regarding voluntary return of the embezzled money was not made by the accountability watchdog.

Expressing grave concern over the matter, Justice Azmat Saeed stated that NAB is misusing the law and it is facilitating corruption in the country.

“How can a public servant remain on the government post after admitting his crime?” he asked.

While directing the government to submit its reply, the apex court has adjourned the case hearing for the next two weeks.

Voluntary return (VR) is a provision under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, that allows people guilty of corruption to pay a certain portion of the embezzled money and get undue relief.

The NAB scheme even allows federal and provincial government servants to resume work in their departments after availing the VR facility.