The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights unanimously approved Hindu Marriages Bill on Monday, an historic move that comes few months after passage of the Hindu Marriage Bill 2016 by the National Assembly.

Pakistani Hindus will now be able to get their marriages registered and to appeal in courts of law in cases of separation.

The Senate committee under the chair of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Senator Nasreen Jalil took up the bill for discussion.

“There was no Hindu marriage law in the country for 66 years – the country’s leadership and all the political parties have done a commendable job,” said Minority member in National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.