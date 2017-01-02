The Senate Committee on Human Rights Monday expressed grave concern over the impunity with which some banned militant organisations continue to operate in the country.

Demanding zero tolerance for banned organisations, the committee called for implementation in letter and spirit of the Justice Faiz Isa report on the Quetta carnage.

Taking up the issue of protection to some banned outfits, Senator Farhatullah Babar questioned the rationale behind protecting Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar from sanctions by the UN.

He said that the Chinese government would not have stepped in to protect the Jaish unless the government of Pakistan had so asked. "We need to know why an outfit that is banned in Pakistan as a militant organisation should be protected from sanctions by the UN," said Babar.

"This dichotomy and ambivalence raise serious questions about what we say and do," he said. The committee also decided to ask for clarification from the government on the issue.