QUETTA - The stipends of 421 government employees have been stopped in Qilla Abdullah triggering uproar from employees organisations who have decided to stage street protests against the decision.

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner Qilla Abdullah Qaiser Khan Nasar issued a list containing names of 421 government officials from across the district who had been declared either surplus or bogus.

The United Employees Federation of Chaman reviewed list of employees whose salaries had been stopped upon declaring them bogus or surplus either.

The UEF spokesman blamed the inefficiency of education officers who had enlisted too those employees in the list who had retired earlier. The ghost employees are one of the most daunting challenges before the government in Balochistan.